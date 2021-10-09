Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $61.16 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 775,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 36,119 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.11% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $61,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $77.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.46. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.97 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

