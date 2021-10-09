Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $69.19 Million Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.11% of Norfolk Southern worth $69,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 392.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total value of $245,150.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,869 shares in the company, valued at $7,567,535.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE NSC opened at $264.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $196.15 and a 52 week high of $295.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.85.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 47.14%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.53.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

