Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $71.07 Million Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,130,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,440 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.60% of Lincoln National worth $71,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Lincoln National by 3,945.0% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,221,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,347,000 after buying an additional 2,166,802 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 7,946.1% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,432,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,410 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 28.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,484,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,628,000 after acquiring an additional 776,843 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Lincoln National by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 896,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,366,000 after acquiring an additional 411,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Lincoln National by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,231,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,984,000 after acquiring an additional 311,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total transaction of $10,807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LNC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

LNC stock opened at $72.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.24. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $31.95 and a twelve month high of $73.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.69.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 37.75%.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

