Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $71.53 Million Holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its position in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 895,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,086 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 1.81% of WNS worth $71,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WNS. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in WNS by 30.2% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,512,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,552,000 after purchasing an additional 350,756 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of WNS by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,365,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,052,000 after buying an additional 341,748 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in WNS in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,429,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in WNS by 27.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,175,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,140,000 after acquiring an additional 252,930 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in WNS by 24.0% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,055,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,279,000 after acquiring an additional 204,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WNS opened at $82.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.96. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $57.06 and a fifty-two week high of $84.55.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $236.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.29 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 18.43%. WNS’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WNS will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WNS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

