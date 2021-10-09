Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $71.90 Million Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 496,436 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 37,326 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $71,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carmignac Gestion increased its position in T-Mobile US by 1.0% during the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 2,096,980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $303,706,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in T-Mobile US by 7.8% during the second quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 43,445 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,292,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 316.3% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 103,282 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,958,000 after acquiring an additional 78,470 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 13,146.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,862 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 10,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 26,612 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.92.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $121.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $107.56 and a one year high of $150.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

