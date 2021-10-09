Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $86.26 Million Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,006,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,424 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.30% of CBRE Group worth $86,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in CBRE Group by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in CBRE Group by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 302,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total transaction of $29,115,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $1,746,180.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,717,019.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 661,227 shares of company stock worth $63,439,266 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CBRE. Raymond James boosted their target price on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

CBRE opened at $97.10 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.17 and a 52-week high of $101.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.94.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

