Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $89.25 Million Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,561 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.52% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $89,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 79.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director James C. Moyer sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.41, for a total value of $4,576,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 245,171 shares in the company, valued at $93,510,671.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.66, for a total value of $392,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,143.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,427 shares of company stock worth $36,919,110 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MPWR opened at $468.72 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $296.21 and a 52-week high of $521.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 111.87, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $482.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $403.34.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 68.18%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MPWR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $491.56.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

