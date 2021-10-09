Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $89.44 Million Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 412,457 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.24% of Motorola Solutions worth $89,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 118,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,706,000 after purchasing an additional 17,522 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 70,457 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,278,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,894,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $625,835,000 after purchasing an additional 75,848 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,465,824 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,004,314,000 after purchasing an additional 103,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 742,945 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $161,108,000 after buying an additional 13,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.54.

MSI opened at $236.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $236.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.77. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $156.30 and a one year high of $246.96.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 271.44%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.89%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

