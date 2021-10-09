Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $92.17 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 399,017 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,743 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.05% of McDonald’s worth $92,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 89.5% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 6,554 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $33,588,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,351,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,845,459,000 after purchasing an additional 507,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,574 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MCD opened at $247.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $240.14 and a 200-day moving average of $235.53. The company has a market cap of $184.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $249.95.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens increased their price target on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.50.

McDonald's Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

