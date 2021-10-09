Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $96.94 Million Stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,183,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260,933 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.77% of Equitable worth $96,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 146.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Equitable in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Equitable news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $98,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $450,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on EQH. lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.73.

EQH opened at $31.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.64. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $18.44 and a one year high of $35.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.42.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 14.43%.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

