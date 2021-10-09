Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Lowers Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 470,139 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 3,819 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.18% of FedEx worth $140,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 125.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter worth $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 103.1% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $344.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.13.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,580,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX opened at $223.44 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $216.34 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $256.03 and a 200 day moving average of $281.29. The firm has a market cap of $59.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.51%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

