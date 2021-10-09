Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Lowers Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,721,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,375 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.30% of Centene worth $125,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 166.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the first quarter worth $28,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 800.0% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 228.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Centene by 85.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

NYSE:CNC opened at $64.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a PE ratio of 52.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.94 and a 200 day moving average of $67.37. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $57.16 and a 1-year high of $75.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNC. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Centene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.78.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $655,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.