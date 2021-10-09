Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Lowers Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,591 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.08% of Illinois Tool Works worth $58,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leisure Capital Management grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the second quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 5,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 12,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $208.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $219.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.88.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $216.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $223.31 and a 200 day moving average of $226.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.29 and a fifty-two week high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.71%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

