Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 116,151 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 521,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 116,151 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.08% of Fiserv worth $55,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FISV. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 96.6% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Fiserv by 200.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FISV. William Blair started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

Shares of FISV opened at $107.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.81 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The firm has a market cap of $71.45 billion, a PE ratio of 64.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $4,708,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,157,500. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

