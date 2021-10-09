Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 119,265 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 731,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,265 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $62,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RTX opened at $90.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $51.92 and a 12-month high of $90.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.62.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RTX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.77.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

