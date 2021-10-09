Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 263,209 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,804,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,209 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.10% of The Charles Schwab worth $131,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 12.1% in the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 44,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 30.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,168,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,240 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.6% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,039,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,941,000 after acquiring an additional 107,945 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,187,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670,450 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 11.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,417,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

In other news, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total value of $1,869,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,484 shares in the company, valued at $6,166,503.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total transaction of $78,829.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,358 shares in the company, valued at $631,697.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 539,762 shares of company stock worth $39,467,201 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.94.

SCHW stock opened at $77.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $37.01 and a twelve month high of $77.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.96.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.