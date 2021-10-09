Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 809,940 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,388 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.13% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $114,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.5% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 14,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 19.6% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.6% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on FIS. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.54.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $120.03 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.28 and a 12 month high of $155.96. The stock has a market cap of $74.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 857.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.51.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.