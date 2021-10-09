Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 371,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,455 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.18% of L3Harris Technologies worth $80,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.99, for a total value of $19,756,732.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.08, for a total value of $1,929,610.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 455,771 shares of company stock worth $104,958,840. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LHX opened at $233.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $235.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $228.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.69.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

