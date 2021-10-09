Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,072,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,395 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.12% of International Business Machines worth $157,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 369.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on International Business Machines from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.75.

International Business Machines stock opened at $143.22 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.03. The stock has a market cap of $128.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

