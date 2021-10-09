Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 103,887 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,857,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 103,887 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.18% of The Southern worth $112,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Southern by 530.3% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Southern by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Southern by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SO opened at $62.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $66.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $56.69 and a 52 week high of $67.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.95.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

In related news, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 51,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $3,476,370.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,384.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $167,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,976,683.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,247 shares of company stock valued at $5,813,034 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.23.

About The Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

