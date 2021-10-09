Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 129,782 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 548,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,782 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.17% of Marriott International worth $74,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Marriott International by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 69.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Loop Capital began coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.93.

In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $805,311.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $2,072,052.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,760 shares of company stock worth $5,308,670. 12.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $157.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.20 and a beta of 1.75. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.92 and a 12-month high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

