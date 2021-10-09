Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 15,108 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,108 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.25% of The Clorox worth $56,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in The Clorox by 20.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in The Clorox by 677.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 174,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,709,000 after purchasing an additional 152,297 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Clorox in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,453,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 13.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Clorox from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.44.

NYSE:CLX opened at $163.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.56. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $159.32 and a one year high of $231.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

