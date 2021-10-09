Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 34,083 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 963,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,083 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.27% of Fortive worth $67,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Fortive by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,421,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,400,549,000 after acquiring an additional 455,917 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Fortive by 40.5% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,190,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226,204 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Fortive by 59.4% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,130,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $636,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,593 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 4.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,359,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,365,000 after purchasing an additional 290,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 12.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,545,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,757,000 after purchasing an additional 607,975 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FTV. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.82.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $70.76 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $60.82 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.95.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.40%.

In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $261,578.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,366.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

