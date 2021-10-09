Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 48,755 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,162,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 48,755 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Pfizer worth $163,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 26,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 80,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $42.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $238.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.34.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFE. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday, October 3rd. Truist began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.85.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

