Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 939,178 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 46.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,061,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 939,178 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.31% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $65,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 226.9% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 92,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 64,302 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6,096.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 15,913 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,387,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $394,764,000 after purchasing an additional 139,160 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,309,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,435,993,000 after purchasing an additional 178,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.79.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $73.01 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.62 and a fifty-two week high of $73.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.15. The company has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.22%.

In other news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $387,478.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,406 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,568,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,344 shares of company stock worth $3,911,874 in the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

