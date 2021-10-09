Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 391,144 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 12,814 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in American Express were worth $64,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American Express by 15,425.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 335,355 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 333,195 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 7.2% in the second quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,267 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,557,959 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,573,897,000 after buying an additional 103,721 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,924,310 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,918,535,000 after acquiring an additional 314,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in American Express by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 208,678 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $34,479,000 after purchasing an additional 11,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AXP opened at $175.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.41 and a 200 day moving average of $161.33. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $179.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

AXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. began coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.72.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

