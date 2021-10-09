Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,360 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.45% of EPAM Systems worth $128,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on EPAM. Jefferies Financial Group raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $455.00 to $670.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $571.00.

In related news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.43, for a total value of $673,037.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,013,457.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Karl Robb sold 2,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.09, for a total value of $1,228,627.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,187 shares of company stock worth $4,284,034 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $586.72 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.83 and a 1 year high of $648.72. The stock has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a PE ratio of 86.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $609.50 and its 200-day moving average is $523.32.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 13.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

