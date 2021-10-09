Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Entegris by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,560,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,667,520,000 after purchasing an additional 676,350 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Entegris by 4.6% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,680,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $746,843,000 after purchasing an additional 293,613 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in Entegris by 3.3% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,838,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $429,150,000 after purchasing an additional 120,889 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Entegris by 10.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,643,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $295,537,000 after purchasing an additional 244,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris during the second quarter worth $309,410,000. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ENTG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.10.

In other news, SVP William James Shaner sold 16,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total value of $2,231,073.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,263.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $258,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,934.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,015 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,383. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $121.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 48.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.39. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.14 and a 12 month high of $135.99.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $571.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.97 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 16.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

