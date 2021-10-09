Enzyme Price Hits $136.74 (MLN)

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. During the last week, Enzyme has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Enzyme coin can currently be purchased for $136.74 or 0.00249282 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Enzyme has a market cap of $245.15 million and $25.29 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Enzyme alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00050339 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.91 or 0.00231358 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00012627 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.11 or 0.00102284 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Enzyme Profile

Enzyme is a coin. It was first traded on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,792,738 coins. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol . The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Buying and Selling Enzyme

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enzyme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enzyme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enzyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enzyme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.