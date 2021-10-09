EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,117,263 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,722 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.19% of EOG Resources worth $93,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG stock opened at $90.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $52.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $90.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.30.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.01%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EOG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Tudor Pickering upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.57.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

