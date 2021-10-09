EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 613,616 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 408,230 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned about 0.11% of EOG Resources worth $51,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

NYSE EOG opened at $90.53 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $90.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $52.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.30.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.01%.

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.57.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.