EOS (EOS) Price Hits $4.99

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. In the last seven days, EOS has traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. EOS has a total market cap of $4.79 billion and approximately $1.46 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for $4.99 or 0.00009096 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EOS alerts:

Ark (ARK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003228 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004031 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000079 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000050 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000139 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,036,253,272 coins and its circulating supply is 960,252,861 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official website is eos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

EOS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.