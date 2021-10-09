eosDAC (EOSDAC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.27 Million

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One eosDAC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. eosDAC has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and $1,804.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, eosDAC has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

eosDAC Profile

eosDAC (CRYPTO:EOSDAC) is a coin. Its launch date was March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 coins. eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for eosDAC is steemit.com/@eosdac . The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eosDAC’s official website is eosdac.io

According to CryptoCompare, “eosDAC airdropped 75% of it's tokens to the EOS Token holders as of 15th April 2018. It is therefore a community-owned organisation and will be launched as a Decentralised Autonomous Community in June 2018. eosDAC is focused on becoming a EOS.IO Block Producer serving the EOS communities worldwide. eosDAC is also creating the tools & smart contracts it needs to function. It will share these with the EOS communities to help other DACs thrive on the EOS.IO blockchains. eosDAC will therefore be a'DAC-enabler' and furthermore provide services to the EOS ecosystem. “

eosDAC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eosDAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eosDAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

