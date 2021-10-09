Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $116.35

Epwin Group PLC (LON:EPWN) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 116.35 ($1.52) and traded as low as GBX 112.65 ($1.47). Epwin Group shares last traded at GBX 114.50 ($1.50), with a volume of 64,258 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Epwin Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Get Epwin Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.27. The firm has a market cap of £165.93 million and a PE ratio of 13.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 116.35 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 108.60.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Epwin Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. Epwin Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.12%.

About Epwin Group (LON:EPWN)

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution. The company offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite decking products and panels; glass reinforced plastic prefabricated components, such as door canopies, dormers, chimneys, copings, bay window canopies, and bespoke components; fascias and cladding systems; rainwater, soil, and underground drainage products; bathroom panels/wall boards; and insulated glazing units.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Epwin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epwin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.