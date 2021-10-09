Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Equillium’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Equillium reported earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Equillium will report full-year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.19). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($1.09). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Equillium.

Get Equillium alerts:

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.01.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EQ. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Equillium in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Equillium in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equillium in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equillium presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQ opened at $6.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.49. Equillium has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 19.99 and a current ratio of 19.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.16.

In other Equillium news, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $28,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,306.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Connelly sold 8,092 shares of Equillium stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $56,724.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,092 shares of company stock worth $139,245. 32.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQ. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equillium by 99.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 64,200 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equillium by 42.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Equillium in the first quarter worth $1,817,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Equillium in the second quarter worth $1,285,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Equillium by 31.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 840,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after acquiring an additional 200,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.

Read More: Capital Gains

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equillium (EQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equillium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equillium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.