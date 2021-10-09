ESBC Trading 49.7% Higher Over Last Week (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One ESBC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0462 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ESBC has a total market cap of $1.40 million and $69,768.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ESBC has traded 49.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About ESBC

ESBC (CRYPTO:ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 30,684,945 coins and its circulating supply is 30,405,611 coins. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

