Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,758 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.16% of Essent Group worth $8,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESNT. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Essent Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,272,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 696.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 216,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,750,000 after purchasing an additional 189,668 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 17.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,064,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,542,000 after purchasing an additional 160,098 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Essent Group during the 1st quarter valued at $7,355,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Essent Group by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 347,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,489,000 after purchasing an additional 113,816 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Essent Group stock opened at $45.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.92 and a 200-day moving average of $46.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.33. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $38.02 and a 1-year high of $54.22.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $243.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.39 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 55.56%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.56%.

In other news, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $265,091.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,811,590.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.40.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

