ETHA Lend (ETHA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.61 Million

ETHA Lend (CURRENCY:ETHA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 9th. During the last week, ETHA Lend has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. ETHA Lend has a market cap of $1.61 million and $837,817.00 worth of ETHA Lend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ETHA Lend coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ETHA Lend alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00049852 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $126.65 or 0.00230292 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00012627 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.05 or 0.00101927 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ETHA Lend Coin Profile

ETHA is a coin. ETHA Lend’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,359,425 coins. ETHA Lend’s official Twitter account is @ethalend . The Reddit community for ETHA Lend is https://reddit.com/r/ETHA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHA Lend is a protocol-agnostic liquidity protocol packed with features to efficiently interact universally with DeFi platforms.ETHA Lend is a composable DeFi yield optimizer built on Ethereum and Polkadot. The protocol interacts with multiple DeFi ecosystems to expose liquidity provider to optimal yield utilizing the protocols algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ETHA Lend

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHA Lend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHA Lend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ETHA Lend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ETHA Lend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ETHA Lend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.