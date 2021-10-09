Ether Zero 1-Day Volume Tops $8,013.00 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Ether Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ether Zero has a market cap of $229,056.30 and $8,013.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,520.06 or 0.06441571 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.71 or 0.00100122 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 49.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ether Zero

Ether Zero (CRYPTO:ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 228,469,283 coins and its circulating supply is 186,439,870 coins. The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

