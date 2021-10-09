Ether Zero (ETZ) Price Reaches $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. Ether Zero has a market cap of $242,226.18 and $11,252.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. One Ether Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ether Zero alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,604.60 or 0.06558414 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.62 or 0.00103014 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

Ether Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 228,469,283 coins and its circulating supply is 186,439,870 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.