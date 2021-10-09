Ethereum Gold (ETG) Trading 42.9% Higher Over Last Week

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Ethereum Gold has a market capitalization of $497,197.70 and $11.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded 42.9% higher against the US dollar. One Ethereum Gold coin can currently be bought for about $0.0246 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00049670 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.64 or 0.00231068 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00012388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.07 or 0.00102303 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Profile

Ethereum Gold is a coin. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.etgproject.org . Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

