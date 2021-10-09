Etherisc DIP Token (DIP) Price Hits $0.0911 on Major Exchanges

Etherisc DIP Token (CURRENCY:DIP) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Etherisc DIP Token coin can now be bought for $0.0911 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Etherisc DIP Token has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. Etherisc DIP Token has a market capitalization of $17.48 million and $64,652.00 worth of Etherisc DIP Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Etherisc DIP Token Coin Profile

DIP is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2018. Etherisc DIP Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 191,854,114 coins. Etherisc DIP Token’s official message board is blog.etherisc.com . Etherisc DIP Token’s official Twitter account is @etherisc . The official website for Etherisc DIP Token is etherisc.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

Etherisc DIP Token Coin Trading

