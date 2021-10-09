Eudaimonia Partners LLC Acquires 3,116 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 2.9% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $15,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 160,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.6% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 34.1% in the first quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 20,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,448,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 29.0% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded down $1.81 on Friday, reaching $361.16. 41,810,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,824,063. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $370.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $350.78. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $266.97 and a 12 month high of $382.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.414 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

