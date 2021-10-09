Eudaimonia Partners LLC Acquires 5,366 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises about 1.3% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $6,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 34,574.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 226,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 226,115 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 396,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,944,000 after purchasing an additional 12,765 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 685.7% in the second quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:DIA traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $347.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,658,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,025,897. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $261.41 and a 1 year high of $356.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.46.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

