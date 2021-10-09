Eudaimonia Partners LLC Acquires 6,201 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,201 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $3,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PTLC. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 401.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 157,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS PTLC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.50. 75,897 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.51.

