Eudaimonia Partners LLC Acquires 864 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,808 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,550,791.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,744 shares of company stock worth $34,106,184 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $228.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,004,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,369,774. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $150.80 and a 12 month high of $267.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $246.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.47.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.30.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.