Eudaimonia Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,188 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 19.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 149,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 24,013 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 123.6% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 84,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 46,647 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 29.6% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 22.2% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 99,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 18,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 58,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS PTMC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.48. The company had a trading volume of 21,929 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.44. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $27.10 and a one year high of $32.86.

