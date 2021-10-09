Eudaimonia Partners LLC Buys 2,012 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.9% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $58,000. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $160.93. 4,343,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,058,385. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.57.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.