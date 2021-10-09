Eudaimonia Partners LLC Buys 4,779 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises about 0.8% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.25.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,195.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.21. 3,592,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,826,748. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.76. The stock has a market cap of $157.33 billion, a PE ratio of 50.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.