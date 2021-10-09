Eudaimonia Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,744 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing by 9.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,948,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,415 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in The Boeing by 309.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,439,951 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $133,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,283 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,028,467,000 after acquiring an additional 363,662 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in The Boeing by 21.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $484,381,000 after acquiring an additional 338,090 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in The Boeing during the second quarter worth $75,285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Sunday, September 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.30.

NYSE BA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $226.39. 4,511,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,880,302. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $141.58 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.92. The company has a market cap of $132.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.61.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. The business had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

